Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress, Stands for Freedom of Speech
Highlights
Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigned in 2019 to protest restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, he joins the Congress party, promising honest work and standing for people's rights.
Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress. Kannan Gopinathan was an IAS officer. He quit in 2019. He did this because he did not like the limits on free speech in Jammu and Kashmir. He wanted to support the people’s rights.
The government asked him to come back. He said no. He felt they were bothering him. He helped people in other ways during the COVID-19 crisis.
He traveled and met many people. He believed Congress is the right party to lead India. He said the current government calls questioners traitors. He is happy to join Congress and will work honestly for the people.
