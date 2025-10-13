  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress, Stands for Freedom of Speech

Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress, Stands for Freedom of Speech
x

Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress, Stands for Freedom of Speech

Highlights

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigned in 2019 to protest restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, he joins the Congress party, promising honest work and standing for people's rights.

Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress. Kannan Gopinathan was an IAS officer. He quit in 2019. He did this because he did not like the limits on free speech in Jammu and Kashmir. He wanted to support the people’s rights.

The government asked him to come back. He said no. He felt they were bothering him. He helped people in other ways during the COVID-19 crisis.

He traveled and met many people. He believed Congress is the right party to lead India. He said the current government calls questioners traitors. He is happy to join Congress and will work honestly for the people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick