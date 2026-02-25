Ex-IDFC First Bank Manager Among 4 Arrested In Rs 590-Crore Fraud Case

The accused have been identified as Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla. Investigators say Rishi, a former manager at IDFC First Bank who is currently employed with AU Small Finance Bank in Chandigarh, orchestrated the scheme by creating shell firms and manipulating banking processes.

The alleged scam surfaced at the Chandigarh branch of IDFC First Bank after discrepancies were detected in accounts linked to Haryana government departments. Around Rs 590 crore was reportedly siphoned off through unauthorised transactions.

According to investigators, two accounts were opened in September 2025 under the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana-2.0 scheme — one at IDFC First Bank with Rs 50 crore deposited and another at AU Small Finance Bank with Rs 25 crore. The funds were meant to remain untouched pending further government approval.

In January, authorities directed closure of the accounts and transfer of funds with interest to another bank. While AU Small Finance Bank transferred Rs 25.45 crore and closed its account, IDFC First Bank reportedly transferred only about Rs 1.27 crore instead of the full Rs 50 crore plus interest, triggering suspicion and a deeper probe.

In a statement, IDFC First Bank said approximately Rs 583 crore that had been fraudulently transferred by certain employees was returned to the Haryana government within 24 hours of the matter coming to light.

Nayab Singh Saini informed the state Assembly that the amount, including interest, had been recovered through coordinated efforts between the government and banks. The state government has since de-empanelled both IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank from handling government business.

The Opposition has demanded a CBI probe, while the Vigilance Bureau continues its investigation to determine accountability and trace any remaining funds.