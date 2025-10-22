Ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa Denies Murder Allegations After FIR Over Son’s Death

Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, ex-minister Razia Sultana, were booked along with their daughter under murder and conspiracy charges following the death of their son, Aqil Akhtar, in Panchkula. Hours after the FIR was filed, Mustafa issued a statement dismissing the allegations as baseless, emphasizing that the registration of an FIR does not establish guilt and that the real investigation has just begun.

He assured that the truth would soon come to light and welcomed the police action, calling it part of their official duty. Mustafa, who retired in 2021 and later joined the Congress, claimed that “dirty politics and cheap thinking” were behind the accusations. He warned that those responsible for spreading false allegations should be prepared to face legal consequences.

The case, initially treated as a natural death, took a serious turn after videos and social media posts by Aqil surfaced, alleging family disputes and misconduct. A complaint by a Punjab resident led to the FIR under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a video released before his death, Aqil accused his father of having an affair with his wife and claimed his mother and sister were plotting against him. Mustafa responded that, despite his family’s grief, they would fight against those spreading lies for political motives.