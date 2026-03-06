Ex-RAW chief backs India’s calibrated approach on West Asia crisis

New Delhi: Former Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood on Friday said India is adopting a prudent and balanced approach to the evolving crisis in West Asia, noting that regional conflicts can only be resolved by the countries directly involved.

Speaking to IANS, Sood said external powers should avoid interfering unnecessarily in regional issues.

“I think we are playing a very smart game here. We cannot solve the issues of West Asia — only the people of the region can do that themselves. There is no point in interfering,” he said.

Sood also spoke about the importance of long-term thinking when it comes to Intelligence strategy, particularly in an era where emerging technologies are rapidly transforming the global security landscape.

“How can we talk about Intelligence strategy? We can’t just discuss it superficially. Intelligence must remain relevant even 20 years from now. It has to evolve and stay effective. Governments need to carefully consider how to move forward with AI and all related technologies,” he said.

He further pointed to broader geopolitical shifts that could create challenges for India in the coming years. Referring to changing global power equations, Sood said the weakening influence of a major global power could lead to instability in international relations.

“You see, you have a superpower whose influence is showing signs of fading or weakening. That will inevitably create challenges. Our relationship with China is not at its best either,” he said.

Commenting on the significance of the Raisina Dialogue which is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, Sood described it as one of the most important strategic forums taking place in India today.

“I think this is one of the best dialogues happening in the country today. The scope is vast; the topics are significant and futuristic. I’m glad this event is being held, and I’m pleased that people are paying attention to it,” he added.