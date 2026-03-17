‘Excessive use of smartphones can harm children’s mental health’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the ill effects of smartphones on young children and warned that excessive use could harm their physical and mental health, adding that drugs and smartphones are equally harmful. He urged parents not to give smartphones to children and encouraged them to guide kids towards studies, yoga, and physical exercise instead.

Adityanath said prolonged screen time can affect eyesight, disrupt daily routines and contribute to depression. “The future of the country lies with its youth. Efforts must be made to fight drugs. Drugs are dangerous, and smartphones are equally harmful, so children should be protected from both,” he said. He said that children spending hours on smartphones are missing opportunities for self-development and warned that online games and digital platforms can push them towards negativity and depression.

The UP CM also said that depression and suicides are the consequences of excessive use of smartphones. “I would tell mothers and sisters not to give children phones. If a child is crying, let the child cry. If a child spends the whole day on a smartphone, it affects their eyesight. The time they spend on the phone could instead be used on their textbooks, yoga, or exercise, which would help them progress in life.” The chief minister advised the youth to limit smartphone usage, spend more time with family, and avoid phones during meals and worship.