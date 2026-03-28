Excise duty on petrol, diesel cut by Rs 10/L

New Delhi: The government has slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, averting a pump price hike that had become necessary because of soaring global oil prices.

The cut in special additional excise duty on petrol from Rs 13 a litre to Rs 3 and the same on diesel from Rs 10 per litre to nil, will lead to an estimated revenue loss of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Alongside, the government brought back duties on export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), according to a notification issued late on Thursday.

The government also imposed an export duty of Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre on ATF, reinstating a levy first introduced in July 2022 to curb windfall gains by refiners following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and later withdrawn in December 2024.