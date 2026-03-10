Expired Amul products Worth 1.5 lakh Kg Destroyed In Jaipur After Expiry Dates Allegedly Altered

Authorities in Jaipur destroyed around 1.5 lakh kilograms of expired food items from the Amul brand after discovering an alleged attempt to change expiry dates and resell the products.

Officials from the Rajasthan Food Safety Department conducted the raid following a complaint received through a government helpline. During the inspection of a warehouse in the Kho Nagorian area, they found thousands of cartons containing expired non-dairy products such as noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise and energy drinks.

According to officials, around 12,000 cartons already had expired labels, while about 3,000 cartons had their expiry dates allegedly erased. Investigators also recovered chemicals such as thinner and acetone that were allegedly used to remove printed dates from packaging.

Authorities said the distributor planned to reprint new expiry dates, repack the products in 4,500 new cartons and sell them in the market for profit.

Due to the massive quantity, the destruction process lasted four days. The expired items were transported in 27 trucks and dumped at a garbage site.

Officials said action will be taken against the distributor under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for storing expired food, attempting to sell it illegally, and operating without a valid license.