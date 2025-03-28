Live
- Eid Glow-Up: Your Ultimate Festive Skincare Guide
- India to sign Maritime Transport Agreement with BIMSTEC during PM Modi's Thailand visit
- Popeyes® Opens Third Store in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall
- CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Network in Mangaluru, Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 9 Lakh
- IPL 2025: Bhuvi comes in for RCB as CSK elect to bowl first in Southern Derby
- ‘We want opportunity, not sympathy’, emphasises Para athlete Manjunath
- Second single 'Nesukuthey' from Sonia Aggarwal-starrer ‘Will’ released
- Ancelotti dismisses links with Brazil, reveals no contact from national team
- Rs 22,919 crore component PLI to boost India’s domestic electronics supply chain
- Eye on Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi highlights manufacturing growth in 10 years
Eye on Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi highlights manufacturing growth in 10 years
Highlighting a massive transformation in manufacturing and all sectors over the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a big change has also come about in public mentality as well, with greater trust in products “Made in India”.
New Delhi: Highlighting a massive transformation in manufacturing and all sectors over the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a big change has also come about in public mentality as well, with greater trust in products “Made in India”.
Inaugurating a media summit here, PM Modi also called for contributions from every Indian for achieving the target of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, telling the young audience that achieving that milestone will bring multiple benefits for them.
He complimented developers who have recently managed to build the first “Made in India” MRI machine, calling it the latest example of manufacturing excellence of the country.
PM Modi lamented that for so many decades, only imported MRI machines were being used in the country. “Now with made in India MRI machine, the cost of treatment will also come down,” he said, showcasing the gains from drives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
“Soon after Independence, there was a practice of promoting a mentality that people wanted to use imported items. But not anymore. Today, people ask sellers if the item on sale is ‘Made in India’ or not,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that gone are the days when the world saw India as a big market. “Now the world sees it as a big manufacturing hub,” he said, citing the example of the mobile phone industry.
In 2014-15, our export was less than $1 billion but a decade later we have surpassed $20 billion, he said.
“Today, India is becoming a power centre of telecom and networking industry centre,” PM Modi said.
The automotive sector and exports of component sector linked to it are also scripting a new success chapter, he said.
“From a situation where we were importing components for motorcycles, today components are being exported to countries like UAE and Germany,” the PM said.
“Solar energy sector is also reaching new heights as our solar cell and module exports have risen by 23 per cent. Our defence exports have also increased 21 per cent in the last decade,” he said.
“All these achievements reflect the country’s manufacturing power and show how new jobs are being created in the sector,” PM Modi added.