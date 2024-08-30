Fadnavis bats for greenfield airport at Palghar amid MMR’s burgeoning growth

Palghar (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the development of an airport in Palghar.



Fadnavis said he was making the appeal in the wake of development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Mumbai, Vasai, Virar and Palghar region.

“I would like to make a request today. Ports including Vadhvan Port are being developed by reclamation of sea area. Airports are also designed with marine reclamation in many places around the world. Mumbai will grow even more in the coming period. Vasai Virar, Palghar will also grow exponentially.

“Today we are laying the foundation stone for the Vadhvan Port. Along with this if we also take a decision about the airport and build a third big airport in Palghar after Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai one, we can definitely change Mumbai,” said Fadnavis in his appeal to the PM.

Fadnavis’ plea is crucial as the Maharashtra government is currently engaged in a slew of transport infrastructure development projects in MMR in a bid to increase its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to $300 billion by 2030 from the present $140 billion.

The state government has time and again said that the Mumbai airport is already saturated and it hopes the commissioning of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport from March 2025 will help decongest the Mumbai airport and also streamline air traffic.

Fadnavis’ demand is also important as the Vadhvan Port is expected to generate 12 lakh direct and nearly 1 crore indirect jobs in Maharashtra and the country, after its completion.

The port will not only increase maritime connectivity but also enhance India’s position as a global trade hub.

“Today is a day to be written in golden letters in history. We know that Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and because of Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai has become number one.

“Now, the Vadhvan port, which is three times larger than the two ports, is under construction. For the last 30 to 40 years, we have become number one because of Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. Now Maharashtra will remain number one for the next 50 years due to the development of Vadhvan Port. All this has become possible because of PM Modi,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said that the PM had accorded the status of national port to Vadhvan.

“In this, we won all the way to the Supreme Court. Today the situation is that the Vadhvan Port development work was launched by the PM. In the history of any country there is one person who becomes the turning point for the development of the nation. The name of PM Modi will also be recorded in history. If anyone has done the work of taking India forward, it is PM Modi," he added.