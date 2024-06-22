Live
Just In
Fadnavis calls Congress 'factory of fake news' after its claims on water supply rate hike
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the water resources portfolio, on Saturday slammed the Congress' claims that the state government has increased the water supply rates by 10 times.
In a scathing post on X, Fadnavis denied Congress' claims as he called the party a "factory of fake news and fake narrative".’
"Congress is spreading the news that the Maharashtra government has increased the water supply rate by 10 times. But, who made this increase," asked Fadnavis.
"’On March 29, 2022, the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) issued an order and accordingly the rate hike took place. This entire rate hike happened during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule and now they are accusing us," Fadnavis said.
In 2018, the rates for run-off and private pump irrigation were different. However, in 2022, flow-through rates were introduced instead of separate rates for private drawals. So it was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.
"This sin belongs to the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Since the farmers should not be penalised, the work to suspend the rate hike is in its final stage. The proceedings will be completed next week," Fadnavis said.
"I also request the media to check the fake narratives being spread by the opposition ahead of the Assembly elections. The people of the state should now decide which was the 'Sultani' government," he added.