Fadnavis Warns BJP Leaders Against Ties With Congress, Says Action Will Be Taken

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday issued a strong warning to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders following reports that some local units had entered into post-election arrangements with the Congress and the AIMIM during recent municipal polls. He made it clear that such alliances go against the party’s ideology and will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Speaking after BJP leaders in Ambernath announced a tie-up with the Congress, Fadnavis said the BJP can never partner with either the Congress or the AIMIM. He stressed that these decisions were taken without the consent of the party’s senior leadership and described them as a serious violation of party discipline. According to him, instructions have already been issued to reverse the arrangements, and disciplinary proceedings will follow against those responsible.

The controversy arose after post-poll alliances were formed under the banner of ‘Ambernath Vikas Aghadi’, bringing together the BJP, Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to establish leadership in the Ambernath Municipal Council, despite the BJP’s alliance with the Shiv Sena at the state level. A similar situation emerged in Akot, where a coalition involving the BJP and AIMIM secured control of the municipal body.

Fadnavis clarified that neither of these alliances had the approval of the party leadership and said any unilateral decision by local leaders was unacceptable. He underlined that such actions damage party discipline and credibility.

The developments have also triggered political reactions, with opposition leaders accusing the BJP of compromising on its principles to gain power. Meanwhile, the BJP leadership has reiterated that corrective steps are being taken to ensure party lines are strictly followed and that no deviation from its stated political stance is tolerated.