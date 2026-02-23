Failed to secure appointment with Gandhi family in 7 months: Bhupen Borah

Guwahati: Newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupen Borah on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership, citing personal experiences to highlight what he described as the “stark difference” between the functioning of Congress and the BJP.

Borah, who formally joined the BJP on February 22, said that despite spending several years in the Congress, he failed to secure an appointment with the Gandhi family, apparently meaning Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi or Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for seven months.

In contrast, he claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah met him within five minutes.

“I waited for seven months but could not get an appointment with the Gandhi family. But Amit Shah met me within five minutes. That itself explains the difference between the two parties,” Borah told reporters here.

He further alleged that senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi took nine months to visit his residence, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached his home within 24 hours of his decision to quit the Congress.

“These examples clearly show how leaders are valued in different political cultures,” Borah said, adding that the Congress party has lost touch with grassroots workers and senior leaders alike.

Taking a swipe at the opposition alliance in Assam, Borah claimed that Congress is currently in a strong position in only 24 Assembly constituencies. He also criticised the opposition’s focus on minority-dominated constituencies, calling it a “political miscalculation” that has weakened the party’s broader appeal.

Borah alleged that internal confusion, lack of leadership accessibility and delayed decision-making have contributed to Congress’ declining influence in the state.

The former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Borah, joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Saikia and senior leaders, marking a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Political observers see Borah’s entry into the BJP as a major boost for the ruling party, while his remarks are expected to intensify the political battle between the BJP and Congress.