Family legacy continues in Laxmi Bazar

Dhenkanal: The Samal family of Laxmi Bazar has preserved the unique tradition of creating idols made of thermocol for the past 80 years. What started as an initiative by late Bairagi Charan Samal has now grown into a cherished cultural event. The idol has become a key part of the festivities, keeping alive the rich heritage of Dhenkanal. Under the stewardship of Samal family, a team of skilled artisans along with family members meticulously craft the idols, a process that blends tradition with artistry.

One of the notable features of this custom is the theme which accompanies the display of idol each year. This year, the Samal family had introduced an eccentric Photo Booth theme for visitors and devotees.

The idols portraying Maa Laxmi and Lord Jagannath with their mount Garuda make the place an attractive spot for visitors. In Hindu mythology, Lakshmi Devi, angered by her husband Lord Jagannath, leaves the temple, cursing him and his brother Balabhadra with hunger unless she cooks for them. After struggling for food, they finally eat at a chandala’s home. Realising their mistake, Lord Jagannath seeks Lakshmi’s forgiveness, bringing her back to the temple on his vahan (mount) Garuda. The depiction of the idols in the theme is inspired by this incident. In addition to the Photo Booth, devotees and visitors to the bazar are treated to the devotional ‘bhajans’ creating a sense of spiritual aura and divinity at the pandal. Sumit Samal shares his views on carrying on his family legacy together with his cousins, ensuring that the cultural heritage continues in the future. “I have grown up seeing my grandfather and father religiously performing the custom. I have also learnt the art of making idol from them,” said Sumit.

The story of Laxmi Bazar’s Samal family is not only about the idols but also a commitment to their art and culture. The Samal family will continue to inspire the furure generations with their unique tradition, said octogenarian Ramesh Chandra Bihari.