Family Of Accused Claims Maharashtra Doctor Proposed Marriage Before Suicide

The family of Prashant Bankar, one of the two men arrested in connection with the suicide of a 29-year-old doctor working at a Maharashtra government hospital, has come forward with new claims about her relationship with him.

According to the family, Bankar and the doctor had been romantically involved before their relationship turned sour. Police investigations earlier revealed that the two had grown close over several months, but tensions rose after a fallout.

The doctor allegedly died by suicide in Satara last Thursday. In a note written partly on her palm and a four-page letter, she accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated sexual assault and Prashant Bankar of harassment over the past few months.

Bankar’s sister told Hindustan Times that the doctor had proposed marriage to her brother through a text message in October, but he refused, saying he considered her like an elder sister. She claimed that the doctor, upset by his rejection, included his name in her suicide note.

She added that the doctor had treated Prashant for dengue, and they had become close during that time. “A day before her death, she made several calls to Prashant. We have shared screenshots of her messages and calls with the police,” she said.

Bankar’s brother, Sushant, also denied the harassment allegations. He stated that the doctor had celebrated Diwali with their family, questioning how such accusations could be true if they had shared festive moments together. “We even have photos of her celebrating Diwali with us,” he said, claiming that the doctor had earlier threatened to take her life.

He added that the doctor had been staying in their rented apartment for the past year and appeared emotionally distressed in the days leading up to her death.