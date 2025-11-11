Family Of Dr Umar Un Nabi, Delhi Blast Suspect, Says He Was “Introvert And Not That Kind Of Man”

The family of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the main suspect in the Delhi Red Fort car blast, has expressed disbelief over his alleged involvement in the terror attack. His sister-in-law Muzamil described him as an introvert who had been focused on his education and work since childhood. “He wasn’t that kind of man,” she said, adding that Nabi had few friends and spent most of his time studying or at his job.

Dr Umar, a medical professional at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, is believed to have been driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injuring over 20 others. Investigators suspect he played a key role in planning and transporting explosives from Pulwama to Delhi. Authorities believe he may have perished in the explosion.

Muzamil revealed that security forces had detained her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law for questioning about Umar’s whereabouts. She recalled that Umar last called on Friday, saying he was busy with exams and would return home soon. “We struggled a lot to educate him. He was engaged recently and had not visited home in two months,” she added.

Preliminary investigations indicate that ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators were used in the blast, possibly linked to the recently uncovered Faridabad terror module, where a massive cache of explosive materials was seized. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the probe.