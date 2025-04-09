Family of six-year-old girl raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh demands justice, rejects compensation

Raipur: The family of a six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district three days ago has rejected the police’s version of events, demanding a fair investigation and stating that they will not accept any compensation in place of justice.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Mohan Nagar police station area of Durg, where the child had gone to her grandmother’s house to attend a Navratri function. Her body was later discovered in a car parked in the neighbourhood.

Police have arrested a young man in connection with the case, claiming he confessed to the crime. However, the family alleges the confession was coerced and that the man is not the real culprit.

They claim the car in which the body was found belongs to another individual, who they believe is the actual culprit -- yet that person has not been questioned or taken into custody.

Calling the police investigation biased and incomplete, the family on Wednesday demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. They said they were prepared to go to any extent to ensure justice for their daughter.

"I want justice for my daughter. I want to see the guilty punished. I don’t want money," the child’s mother said.

A Congress delegation met the grieving family on Wednesday and said that the concerns raised by them are serious and merit a thorough and impartial inquiry. They alleged that while the person the family suspects was treated leniently and let go, the family itself is facing harassment from authorities.

The family has accused the police of intimidation and mental pressure, claiming they are being summoned to the police station repeatedly and threatened. They said they are in a state of deep shock due to the treatment they’re receiving.

Earlier on Tuesday, members of various social organisations held protests in Durg. The opposition Congress also staged demonstrations in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon and other districts, burning effigies of the Chief Minister to protest the handling of the rape and murder of the child.

Meanwhile, lawyers have refused to represent the accused. Durg Bar Council President Neeta Jain termed the act heinous and inhuman and said it has decided not to represent the accused.



