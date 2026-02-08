Family’s lawyer alleges DJB laxity, delay in probe

New Delhi: A lawyer representing the family of Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into a 15-feet-deep pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, has alleged the ditch, allegedly dug by the DJB for construction work, was around 20 feet deep and had no proper covering or barricading. The family has also alleged delays by police in collecting crucial evidence, including CCTV footage. “The Delhi Jal Board showed complete carelessness,” said Advocate Astha Chaturvedi, who is representing the victim’s family. There were no warning signs, reflectors or lighting at the site, she claimed.

“The pit was not covered properly, nor was any barricading placed around it to warn commuters,” Chaturvedi said, adding that potholes were present across the Janakpuri area. The lawyer added that an FIR has been registered against the DJB and the contractor concerned, citing negligence due to the absence of barricades and lighting.

However, she claimed the family has not been informed about any suspension of officials so far. Chaturvedi also raised concerns over the pace of the investigation, alleging that CCTV footage from the area has not been provided even after more than 24 hours since the incident.

Kamal’s twin brother, Karan Dhyani, said the family had visited several police stations, including Dabri, Vikas Puri and Sagarpur, while searching for him during the night but received no assistance. “It has been more than 24 hours since my brother’s death, and the police are still saying they are looking for cameras,” Karan said, alleging negligence on the part of the DJB. He said the family is seeking swift justice and strict punishment for those responsible.