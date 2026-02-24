Faridabad Industrial Fire Toll Rises To Six After Firefighter Dies Of Burns

The number of fatalities in the devastating fire and explosions at industrial units in Faridabad’s Mujesar area has risen to six after a firefighter and another injured worker died while undergoing treatment.

Firefighter Ranbir (41), posted at the NIT fire station and a resident of Atali village in Ballabhgarh, succumbed to severe burn injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Sunday night around 9 pm.

Another victim, Brijpal (38), originally from Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh and residing in Jivan Nagar, Sector 54, Faridabad, died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

The blaze broke out around 4 pm on Monday at industrial units in the Mujesar area. According to police, sparks from a steel plate-cutting machine allegedly fell into drums containing chemicals, triggering a powerful explosion. The situation worsened as approximately 20 to 25 chemical drums were stored close together, resulting in a series of blasts.

An FIR has been registered at the Mujesar police station against the owners and managers of the two units involved. They have been booked under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means. Authorities are continuing their investigation into possible safety lapses and violations.

The incident has once again raised concerns over industrial safety standards and the handling of hazardous materials in densely packed manufacturing zones.