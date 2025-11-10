Faridabad Terror Probe: Lucknow Woman Doctor Arrested After AK-47 Found In Her Car

Authorities have arrested a woman doctor from Lucknow for her suspected role in a terror network operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The arrest followed the recovery of an AK-47 rifle from her Swift Dezire car, which was being used by Dr. Muzammil Shakil, another accused in the Faridabad terror case.

This development came a day after the police seized nearly 360 kilograms of explosives and weapons from a rented house in Dhauj village, occupied by Dr. Shakil, a physician from Pulwama who taught at Al-Falah Medical College.

Identified as Dr. Shaheen, the arrested woman is the third doctor held in connection with the case and the eighth person overall. She has been taken to Srinagar for custodial interrogation. Officials said the joint investigation by police from Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, along with central agencies, has led to a major success, though specific arrest dates remain undisclosed.

In a related operation, police recovered 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from another house rented by Dr. Shakil in Faridabad’s Fatehpur Taga village. The property owner, identified as a local cleric, has been detained for questioning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya confirmed that both houses had been rented by the accused about eight months ago, adding that the investigation is still underway to uncover the full extent of the terror network.