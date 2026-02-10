Farmer Groups, Opposition Caution Government On Protests Over India–US Deal And Farm Bills

Farmer unions and opposition MPs have voiced strong opposition to the proposed India–US Free Trade Agreement, along with the Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, warning that they will launch countrywide protests if the government proceeds without consulting stakeholders.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union held a Kisan Samvad at the Constitution Club of India, where farmer leaders and opposition parliamentarians came together to express their concerns. Addressing the media after the event, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the Seed Bill, first debated decades ago, had resurfaced and posed a serious threat to farmers. He alleged that the proposed agreement with the United States would harm agriculture and described it as a “silent agreement” that people in villages were unaware of.

Tikait cautioned that vague references to “other crops” in official statements could pave the way for unrestricted imports, which he said would damage farmers and tribal communities. He also alleged that the Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill were introduced without any consultation with farmers. Emphasising readiness for agitation, he said farmer unions were prepared to take to the streets if the government failed to engage in dialogue.

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said proposed laws related to seeds, pesticides and electricity were detrimental to farmers’ interests. He claimed the India–US trade deal could allow the entry of American products that are restricted in their own country and criticised the government for ignoring standing committee recommendations. According to him, both US and EU trade agreements could adversely affect India’s agricultural surplus.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticised India’s tariff policies, alleging that while the US had altered its tariffs multiple times, India had opened its market to American goods at zero duty. He also warned that references to “other crops” effectively meant unrestricted imports and alleged external pressure on India over energy purchases.

Singh further raised concerns about changes to seed laws, claiming they would divert Indian resources to foreign companies and harm the domestic seed industry. He cited past issues with genetically modified seeds affecting cotton farmers in parts of the country and warned of serious consequences if similar policies were expanded.

Farmer leaders said opposition MPs with shared concerns had united to challenge the proposed measures in Parliament, reiterating that the fight would continue both inside and outside the House to protect farmers’ interests.