Farmer Union leaders meet Central team in Chandigarh to discuss MSP guarantee for crops

Chandigarh: Farmer union leaders gathered in the city for a crucial meeting with the Central committee to discuss their longstanding demand for a guaranteed law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The meeting is currently underway at the city's Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration.

Farmer leader Bhupendra Singh said, "The third phase of talks with Central government is ongoing, and we hope a solution will be found. If no resolution is reached today, our movement will intensify further. Our primary demand is a legal guarantee for 100 per cent MSP procurement of all crops."

Before the meeting, the state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Manjit Singh Rai, emphasised that the focus of the meeting remains the MSP law.

"The agenda is our demand for a guaranteed law on MSP. Discussions have been held on this so far, and all the rounds of meetings have focused on this. It will start from there," said Rai, setting the tone for the important talks.

The meeting, which is being closely watched by farmers across the country, comes at a time when the MSP issue continues to be a central point of contention between farmer organisations and the government.

Abhimanyu Kohar, another prominent farmer leader, highlighted the significance of the meeting, saying, "This is a very important meeting as the issue of the MSP guarantee law is directly linked to the future of every farmer in the country. We strongly hope that the government will fulfil all our demands today. Our leaders from both fronts are attending the meeting with a positive mindset."

Kohar added, “However, the outcome and the government's stance will become clear only after the meeting. So far, the past two discussions have been focused on the MSP guarantee law, and we believe today's talks will resume from there."

Farmer Leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "When there is a meeting with the government, and when farmers are protesting, in such circumstances, the importance of the meeting is high, and the government’s response and how they address the issue is what matters."

The meeting marks a critical moment in the ongoing dialogue between the farmer unions and the central government.

The demand for a legal guarantee on MSP has been a key issue for farmers as they seek better prices for their agricultural produce and protection from market fluctuations.