Farmers benefit with Gokulam sheds in Annamayya dist

Tirupati: The State government is making rapid strides towards comprehensive development of rural areas. With the aim of restoring the past glory of villages, the coalition government has launched a new initiative, ‘Palle Panduga,’ marking a significant step in rural development. Under Employment Guarantee Scheme, Annamayya district Collector Sridhar Chamakuri swiftly approved administrative permissions for projects worth Rs 129 crore to facilitate sustainable rural assets.

In a major boost for dairy farmers, the government has prioritised restoration of Gokulams. Depending on land availability and number of cattle, financial assistance has been provided with a 90 per cent subsidy under employment material funds. This includes Rs 1.15 lakh for units with two cattle, Rs 1.85 lakh for four cattle and Rs 2.3 lakh for six cattle. Additionally, financial aid has been extended for constructing shelters for sheep, goats and poultry farming, with a total of Rs 25 crore sanctioned for 1,144 sheds. Of these, 863 sheds have been completed, with the rest in the final stages, ensuring 100 per cent completion by the end of January.

Furthermore, Rs 12 crore has been allocated for 4,000 farm ponds, of which 1,330 projects have commenced and 203 have been completed. To boost small and marginal farmers, orchard development projects worth Rs 41.25 crore have been implemented across 3,630 acres, covering mango, sapota, guava and citrus crops.

Dairy farmers are expressing their gratitude for the government’s initiatives. Many, like Angallu village’s Gurrala Radhamma, a small dairy farmer, have benefited immensely. She shared that earlier, her cattle were exposed to harsh weather, affecting milk production and animal health. However, under the new scheme, she received Rs 2.3 lakh for a cattle shed and had to contribute only Rs 23,000. She emphasised that timely payments and efficient implementation have been crucial in improving her livelihood.

The district administration has been working tirelessly to ensure sustainable rural development. Collector Sridhar said that since the formation of the coalition government, a total of 18,191 projects have been initiated in the district through the DWMA department, with 4,579 completed and 13,612 progressing. A total of Rs 193 crore has been disbursed in wages and Rs 52 crore under the material component, helping marginalised communities such as women, SCs and STs achieve economic progress. Minister M Ramprasad Reddy said that the government facilitates farmers to build Gokulam sheds with 10 per cent expenditure only as they could get the remaining 90 per cent in the form of subsidy.