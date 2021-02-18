Farmers gear up for nationwide ‘rail roko’

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the three farm laws at Tikri border for the past over two months are gearing up to make 'rail roko' protest on Thursday a success by mobilising people in support of their demand.

Leaders of various farm organisations called upon the people to join them in large numbers to ensure their massive participation in the 'rail roko' protest from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Those staging a dharna at toll plazas and other points on various state and national highways have also been asked to mobilise people in a large number for the protest.

Farmers leaders said that a joint committee of various Haryana and Punjab farmer outfits had also been formed to contact social and other organisations to garner their support for the agitation.

Meanwhile, the agitation has forced the Railways to either cancel or divert trains in Punjab and other states.

A release issued by the Northern Railway said that due to the farmers' agitation, the Darbhanga-Amritsar Express special train, which was to start on Wednesday, will remain cancelled.