Farmers in Haryana forced to sell crops below MSP: Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday accused the state government of defrauding farmers, saying the procurement of crops “is missing, forcing farmers to sell them at below the minimum support price (MSP)”.

“Where are the BJP government’s Bhavantar Yojana and government procurement agencies? The government is continuously defrauding farmers by not paying the MSP for crops like paddy, millet, green gram, and cotton,” the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly questioned.

He said crops are being sold at throwaway prices, while the government and agencies are missing. “This is a betrayal of farmers. Long queues are forming for fertilisers. Farmers are struggling from sowing to selling their crops. The government has no time to care for them,” the Congress legislator said in a statement.

Hooda said millet is being sold from Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,850 per quintal in the Narnaul market, but not a single grain has been purchased by the government.

“Not a single grain of millet was purchased in the mandis of Nuh district either. Farmers did not receive a single penny above Rs 1,700-1,800 per quintal. The situation in Hisar mandis is even worse. Despite the MSP of Rs 2,775 per quintal, farmers are suffering losses,” he pointed out.

The Congress leader said 40,000 tons of moong arrived in Hisar markets, but government agencies did not purchase a single grain. He added that cotton and millet are also being sold at throwaway prices in Bhiwani. “Cotton is being sold at Rs 6,500-7,200 per quintal, while the MSP is Rs 8,100 per quintal. Due to the lack of government procurement, only millers are purchasing, resulting in complete losses for farmers,” he said.

Hooda questioned claims by government agencies that the crop does not meet standards, and therefore, procurement is not taking place. “What standards is the government talking about? If the standards were correct when the seeds were sold, how did they go wrong at harvest time?” he questioned.

“Did the farmer cultivate the millet crop at home? If the seeds were faulty, why did the farmer suffer losses? Was any action taken against those selling the faulty seeds? Were the faulty seeds sold throughout Haryana? Where were the BJP government and its representatives when the seeds were being sold? These are all mere excuses for not purchasing the crop under the government's guise,” the two-time Chief Minister added.



