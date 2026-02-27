Farmers' interests fully protected, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on India-US trade deal row

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the opposition Congress of attempting to mislead people through “baseless allegations” and “false narrative” regarding the interim trade deal between India and the US, and said the interests of farmers are fully protected.

During an interaction with media persons in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “a capable, glorious, prosperous, strong, self-reliant, and resurgent India is being built.”

Responding to Congress' allegations on the India-US trade agreement, Minister Chouhan took a jibe at the opposition, saying, “Congress leaders have nothing to talk about, which is why they are trying to mislead the people.”

When questioned about the possible impact on the agriculture sector from the interim India-US trade agreement, Chouhan reiterated that the framework of the trade agreement with the US will not harm Indian farmers. He assured that farmers’ interests have been fully protected in the trade deal.

“I am saying this responsibility that farmers’ interests will be fully protected. I am saying this not just as Agriculture Minister, but also as a farmer,” Chouhan said, responding to growing confusion among farmers amid a row over India’s interim agreement with the US.

The Union Minister attended a 'Yuva Samvaad' programme at ITM University and, after that, moved towards Jhansi to attend another event.

Notably, the Congress, the main opposition in the Centre, has launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal, and has also started a nationwide movement to oppose this proposed trade agreement.

To mobilise the people, the Congress has started ‘Kisan Maha Panchayats’ in different parts of the country, and one such event was organised in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city, Bhopal, on February 24.

During his visit to Bhopal, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed an agreement with the US under "pressure".