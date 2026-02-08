Farmers’ interests fully safeguarded In India-US Trade Deal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government has ensured complete protection for India’s agriculture sector under the India-US interim trade deal, asserting that no provision in the agreement harms farmers or compromises the purity of Indian agriculture.

Chouhan said all sensitive agricultural products have been kept outside the scope of the deal and that no decision has been taken which could adversely affect farmers. Emphasising that farmers’ interests remain the top priority, he said the agreement does not include any clause that puts them at risk.

A major safeguard, the minister said, is India’s firm refusal to allow genetically modified products. He made it clear that no genetically modified imports of any kind will be permitted, describing the decision as crucial for protecting Indian soil, seeds and agricultural integrity.

He also clarified that the United States has not been granted tariff concessions on a wide range of farm products. Items excluded from imports include meat, poultry, dairy products, soybean, maize, rice, wheat, sugar, coarse grains, fruits, pulses, oilseeds, ethanol and tobacco. Several vegetables, grains, flours and processed food items have also been kept out of the agreement.

On dairy, Chouhan said products such as milk, cream, butter, ghee, paneer, cheese, whey and yoghurt will not be allowed into India, adding that this will protect the livelihoods of millions of farming families. He further noted that many spices, including pepper, cloves, chillies, turmeric, cumin, coriander and mustard, have also been excluded.

Reiterating the government’s approach, the minister said India’s agricultural policy continues to focus on safeguarding domestic producers while ensuring the long-term health of the country’s food systems. He added that while India and the US have agreed on an interim trade framework to reduce tariffs on select goods, the interests of Indian farmers remain fully protected.