Farmers' interests fully safeguarded in trade deals, says HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday rejected the Congress's claims that India's recent trade agreements with the United States and the European Union would harm farmers, saying that "the government had ensured full protection for agriculture, dairy and fisheries in every pact".

In his address at a gathering in Gandhinagar after inaugurating the country's first Central Bank Digital Currency-based Public Distribution System, Shah accused the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, of misleading cultivators over the impact of free trade agreements.

"It is laughable when Rahul Gandhi stands in Parliament and speaks about protecting farmers. The Congress has a long history of misleading the country and is now spreading lies about trade deals," he said.

The Home Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had safeguarded the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers and fishermen in negotiations.

"In every agreement signed with the European Union, and America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured complete protection of your interests," he asserted.

Highlighting government measures for the agricultural sector, Shah said the Union agriculture budget had increased from Rs 26,000 crore during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Rs 1,29,000 crore under the current Narendra Modi-led Union government.

He added that procurement of foodgrains at the Minimum Support Price had risen fifteen-fold over the past decade compared with the previous UPA government.

"For 70 years, Congress spoke about loan waivers but did nothing. Today, Rs 6,000 is being transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts so they do not have to take loans," he said.

Responding to criticism that free trade agreements would damage India's dairy sector, Union Home Minister Shah said the government had strengthened, not weakened, the dairy production.

"In all the agreements, full protection has been provided to the dairy sector," he added.

He also challenged Rahul Gandhi to a public debate on the issue, saying any platform could be chosen and that even the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha President would be ready to participate.

His remarks come amid recent trade developments, including the US announcement of a trade deal following a conversation between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Last month, India and the European Union concluded negotiations and announced a free trade agreement.