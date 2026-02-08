Farmers’ Interests Fully Secured In India-US Trade Deal, Says Shivraj Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government has ensured complete protection for India’s agriculture sector under the interim trade agreement with the United States, asserting that the deal does not compromise farmers’ interests or the integrity of Indian agriculture.

He stated that no provision in the agreement permits measures that could harm domestic farmers, adding that all sensitive agricultural products have been kept outside the scope of the deal. Emphasising the government’s priorities, Chouhan said farmers’ welfare remains paramount and no decision has been taken that puts them at risk.

The minister highlighted India’s firm position on genetically modified products, clarifying that no GM agricultural imports will be allowed. He said this decision was crucial to safeguarding the purity of Indian soil, seeds and farming practices.

Chouhan also said the United States has not been granted tariff concessions on a wide range of agricultural commodities. He listed meat, poultry, dairy products, soybean, maize, rice, wheat, sugar, coarse grains, fruits, pulses, oilseeds, ethanol and tobacco among items that will not be imported into India. Several vegetables, processed foods and frozen products have also been excluded.

On dairy, he said milk, milk powder, cream, butter, ghee, paneer, cheese and other related products will not be permitted, a move he said would protect the livelihoods of farming families. He added that imports of multiple spices, including pepper, cloves, chillies, turmeric, cumin, coriander and mustard, have also been kept out of the agreement.

Reiterating the government’s stance, Chouhan said India’s agricultural policy continues to focus on protecting domestic producers while preserving the long-term health of the country’s food systems. India and the US have agreed on a framework for an interim trade pact aimed at boosting bilateral trade through selective tariff reductions, while maintaining safeguards for sensitive sectors.