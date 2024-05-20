Farmers lift over month-long protest at Shambhu Railway Station; announce rally at border on May 22

Chandigarh: Farmers on Monday ended their 34-day-long sit-in protest at the Shambhu Railway Station near the Punjab and Haryana border.

However, the farmers announced that they would start their sit-in protests outside the houses of prominent BJP leaders of Punjab and Haryana.

Their names will be announced at a protest rally at the Shambhu border on May 22.

The farmers had been squatting on the railway tracks at the Shambhu Railway Station near the Punjab and Haryana border, impacting the movement of trains bound for Punjab.

The farmers started the blockade at the railway station on April 17 demanding the release of three protesters.

However, Haryana Police has still not accepted their demand to release the three farmers arrested during the protest bordering the state.

“Since BJP leaders have been trying to defame farmers, we have decided to focus our protest at Shambhu and Khanauri borders and also at locations where the BJP’s star campaigners have been visiting the state,” said Jagjit Singh Dallewal, coordinator of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political).

The three farmers, Navdeep Jalbera, Gurkirat Shahpur and Anish Khatkar, were arrested during the ongoing farmers’ stir.

The farmers have been pressing the Centre to accept their demands which include a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers led by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) have also been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders ever since February 13, when they were stopped on their way to Delhi to demand a legal guarantee for MSP for their produce.