Farmers of Tiruppur await TN govt's order to release Rs 10 crore for dredging PAP canals

Chennai: The farmers in the Parambikulam–Aliyar Project (PAP) are waiting for the Tamil Nadu government to issue a long-promised government order (GO) sanctioning Rs 10 crore for dredging the vital canal network.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had assured farmers during a meeting in Tiruppur on August 11 that the funds would be provided, but nearly two months later the allocation remains pending, leaving tail-end areas dry and cultivators anxious.

Farmers had presented a list of demands to the Chief Minister during his visit, with the immediate cleaning and desilting of canals topping the agenda.

They said that heavy silt deposits and obstructions were slowing the flow of water, affecting irrigation schedules, especially in areas dependent on the tail-end of the vast PAP system.

Responding on the spot, Chief Minister Stalin promised to allocate Rs 10 crore to carry out dredging works before the next round of water release.

However, the administrative process has dragged since the announcement.

PAP Planning Committee and Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that they have been awaiting the Finance department's clearance to issue the GO.

Without the clearance, dredging cannot begin.

"Dredging canals in the PAP zone is critical now when rainfall is patchy and there are natural hindrances in bringing water to the fields," said Medical K. Paramasivam, Chairman of PAP Planning Committee.

"We requested the Chief Minister to allocate funds for this purpose, and he promptly agreed. The third round of water has now been opened for the fourth zone. Before we can send water to the first zone, we need to complete dredging," he added.

He also urged the state government to make this an annual allocation as is done for the Cauvery delta, saying that regular canal maintenance is essential for timely water supply.

A senior WRD official confirmed that a project estimate was submitted soon after the Chief Minister's announcement and that the file is now with the Finance department.

"A government order is likely to be issued soon," the official said.

"We plan to begin dredging once the fourth zone's water release ends, as there is usually a 45-day gap before water is sent to the first zone."

Farmers hope the funds will be cleared without delay to ensure that the crucial preparatory work can begin on time and water reaches all areas when needed.



