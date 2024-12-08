Live
- EPACK Durable breaks ground for new plant in Sri City
- PTM draws splendid response
- TN to appoint 3,000 teachers in govt schools
- Cong demands action on Bajrang Dal activists
- 2nd Test: Australia bowl out India for 175; need 19 runs to win
- Teachers should nurture students into responsible citizens says Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar
- ‘Parents should discuss student’s academic progress with teachers’
- Covid scam: Will not spare those who minted money, says Shivakumar
- Devotee Rush at Tirumala normal, to take four hours for sarvadarshans
- ‘Education a fundamental right for children’
Just In
Farmers Plan Fresh Delhi March After Brief Suspension, Demand MSP Guarantee
- Protesting farmers announce plans to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march from Shambhu border on December 8, following temporary halt due to clashes.
- Key demands include legal MSP guarantee and loan waivers.
Farmer unions are set to resume their march to Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, following a brief suspension of their protest due to clashes with security forces. The announcement comes as protestors continue to press for their primary demand of legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
The protest saw a temporary pause when a group of 101 farmers, known as "marjeevras" (those willing to die for a cause), attempted to breach the border barricades on December 6. The attempt resulted in several protesters reportedly sustaining injuries from police tear gas, leading to a temporary suspension of the march.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has issued an ultimatum to the central government, stating that if talks don't materialize by December 7, another group of 101 farmers will proceed towards Delhi at noon on December 8. The protesters, organized under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have maintained their position at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13.
Their demands extend beyond MSP to include farm loan waivers, pension benefits for agricultural workers, stable electricity rates, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
In response to the situation, authorities have heightened security measures, including the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Haryana's Ambala district until December 9. The affected areas include Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, and several other villages near the protest site.
This renewed protest effort represents the farmers' continued determination to achieve their demands through peaceful demonstration, despite facing significant obstacles and security measures at state borders.