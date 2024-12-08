Farmers Plan Fresh Delhi March After Brief Suspension, Demand MSP Guarantee

Farmer unions are set to resume their march to Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, following a brief suspension of their protest due to clashes with security forces. The announcement comes as protestors continue to press for their primary demand of legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The protest saw a temporary pause when a group of 101 farmers, known as "marjeevras" (those willing to die for a cause), attempted to breach the border barricades on December 6. The attempt resulted in several protesters reportedly sustaining injuries from police tear gas, leading to a temporary suspension of the march.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has issued an ultimatum to the central government, stating that if talks don't materialize by December 7, another group of 101 farmers will proceed towards Delhi at noon on December 8. The protesters, organized under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have maintained their position at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13.

Their demands extend beyond MSP to include farm loan waivers, pension benefits for agricultural workers, stable electricity rates, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In response to the situation, authorities have heightened security measures, including the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Haryana's Ambala district until December 9. The affected areas include Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, and several other villages near the protest site.

This renewed protest effort represents the farmers' continued determination to achieve their demands through peaceful demonstration, despite facing significant obstacles and security measures at state borders.