Farmers’ sincere efforts behind Mizoram being named ‘Ginger Capital of India’: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: After the NITI Aayog formally declared Mizoram as the 'Ginger Capital of India', Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that the recognition was a testament to the sustained hard work, dedication, and innovation of the state’s farmers, who have transformed ginger cultivation into a major agricultural success story.

Inaugurating the Ginger Processing Unit established at the Sairang Horticulture Centre, around 21 km from Aizawl, the Chief Minister noted that although Mizoram has been a Union Territory/State for about 54 years and is predominantly an agrarian state, no particular crop had earlier brought significant recognition.

"Mizoram has begun to be known as the 'Ginger Capital of India'. This growing recognition is a result of the hard work of farmers," he said.

He further stated that passion fruit also has strong potential, and efforts will be made to promote it on a larger scale.

The Chief Minister said that ginger cultivation has enabled many families to earn better incomes; increased purchasing power among the people has benefited businesses. With free distribution now stopped, moral reformation is taking place, and earning through one’s own hard work is truly valuable, he stated.

The Chief Minister announced that ginger procurement will resume from February 2. Various locally-produced machines for slicing and drying ginger are proposed to be placed at collection centres for use by farmers, which he said would greatly support ginger processing.

The Chief Minister highlighted that organic farming provides Mizoram a competitive advantage over other states, and therefore, the government will place increased emphasis on organic practices.

He referred to irregularities noticed during ginger procurement last year, which prompted thorough enquiries.

The government, he asserted, will not tolerate such irregularities and will ensure transparency and fairness in all processes.

Farmers were urged not to sell ginger independently but to make proper use of collection centres, so that procurement can be carried out systematically. He also stressed that all officials entrusted with responsibilities related to ginger procurement and marketing must treat these duties with utmost seriousness.

The NITI Aayog recently formally declared Mizoram as the 'Ginger Capital of India', recognising the state’s reputation for producing high-quality ginger and its rapid growth in ginger production in recent years.

As per the annual report of the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB), over 3.38 crore kg of ginger was procured in 2025, and the entire support price amounting to Rs 137.72 crore has been fully disbursed to farmers.



