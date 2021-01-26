Farmers will destroy new laws, Modi govt: Pawar

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Centre may pass any law undermining the Constitution and on the back of its majority, but once the common man and farmers rise, they will not keep quiet until the new farm acts and the ruling party are destroyed, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

The former Union Agriculture Minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not enquiring about the condition of farmers agitating near Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws for two months now in cold weather.

Pawar hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for heading to Goa at a time when peasants from the state were to submit a memorandum to the latter against the farm laws.

Pawar said Koshyari, who holds the additional charge of Goa, had time to meet Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after the BMC last year demolished parts of her office here, but has no time for farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday termed the government's proposal to suspend new farm laws for 1-1.5 years as the "best offer" and hoped that the protesting farmers' unions will soon reconsider it and convey their decision.

Even as he termed their Republic Day tractor rally a testimony to the celebration of the Indian Republic and its constitutional ethos, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful, just as their anti-farm law protests have been so far.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against farmers by issuing directions for non-provision of diesel for their tractor rally on Tuesday.

With just five days to go for the Parliament's Budget Session to commence on January 29, the Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded the government to introduce a new Bill to repeal the three farm laws.