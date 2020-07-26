Farooq Abdullah calls for restoration of J&K Statehood

Jammu: As the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is set to complete one year on August 5, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called for restoration of its statehood and hoped the Supreme Court would render justice by striking down the repeal of Article 370 provisions.

In his first media interview after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that ended the erstwhile state's special status, Abdullah, 82, said that his party would continue to contest the changes through all democratic means.

These changes were a "betrayal" of the trust reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir when the State acceded to the Union of India, he said.

The Centre had abrogated the special status on August 5 last year, saying Article 370 had stalled the development of Jammu and Kashmir, prevented proper education, health care and growth of industries besides not helping in curbing terrorism.

The National Conference (NC), of which Abdullah is the President, has mounted a legal challenge in the Supreme Court to the abrogation of Article 370 and carving out of two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from the erstwhile state. The legislation passed by Parliament and the subsequent orders issued by the President were "unconstitutional", it has submitted in the apex court which has set up a five-member bench to hear the matter.

"As a political party it is but natural that we will keep the people informed about what we are doing to get justice. We are very clear that we do not accept the changes forced on us and will continue to oppose them," said the veteran leader who was arrested hours before Article 370 provisions were scrapped on August 5 and spent over seven months in detention.

Abdullah, who has served three terms as the border state's chief minister, said, "We will fight for our rights, campaign for our rights within democratic means. We have never used guns, we have never used methods which are not constitutional. We are a democratic mainstream party and will use all democratic means at our disposal."