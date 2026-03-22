FarrmB unveils new brand positioning

Bhubaneswar: Farrm B, the premium value-added foods brand from the House of Ruchi, on Saturday hosted its landmark Unity Summit 2026, marking a transformative new chapter. With a 50-year legacy of trust and quality, FarrmB has unified under a single, powerful identity, introducing refreshed positioning and vibrant new packaging designed exclusively for health-conscious consumers.

“Super Healthy. Super Tasty.” This is FarrmB’s bold new promise, blending

uncompromising nutrition with irresistible taste to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced lifestyles.

Managing Director Rashmi Sahoo emphasised FarrmB’s commitment to premium standards. “Health starts with what we eat. Our products use only A-grade raw materials. No compromise on nutrition facts, ingredients, or quality. When we claim superior health benefits, we deliver them,” said Sahoo.

FarrmB’s cutting-edge products like Multi-Grain Energy Booster Sattu deliver complete daily nutrition in just two spoons – packed with proteins, minerals, fibers, and carbohydrates. This is perfect for 2026 consumers who demand quick, nutritious solutions without sacrificing taste.