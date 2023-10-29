Fatal Explosion At Kalamassery Convention Center Leaves One Dead And Over 20 Injured

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday morning at a convention center in Kalamassery, where an explosion resulted in the loss of at least one life and left more than 20 individuals with injuries, as reported by the police.

An officer from the Kalamassery police force stated that the exact cause of the explosion or whether multiple blasts occurred has not been definitively confirmed. The explosion is said to have taken place within a convention center associated with a Christian group.

The police received an emergency call at approximately 9 am, alerting them to the explosion and requesting immediate police assistance. Disturbing visuals of the incident were broadcast on television channels, depicting a significant response from fire rescue and police personnel as they worked diligently to evacuate people from the scene.

Industries Minister and Kalamassery Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), P Rajeev, acknowledged the ongoing investigation into the cause of the explosion. He stated, "I have communicated with all the relevant officials, and all necessary measures have been put in place. We are still in the process of identifying the exact cause of the explosion. We will allow the inspections to be carried out thoroughly, and as of now, the vicinity of the incident is off-limits to the public."

Video footage of the blast inside the convention center revealed multiple fires raging within the hall, while people inside were gripped with fear and distress. In the aftermath of the explosion, a large crowd was seen outside the convention center, reflecting the scale of the incident and the urgency of the response by emergency services and authorities. The community is now left in shock and mourning, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

