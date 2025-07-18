Fatal Traffic Incidents Claim Four Lives On Delhi-Haridwar Route During Kanwar Yatra

Three separate traffic accidents along the Delhi-Haridwar national highway resulted in four fatalities and three injuries on Thursday, with most victims being religious pilgrims participating in the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage.

The most devastating incident occurred near the Budhana underpass in the Khatauli police station area, where a motorcycle carrying devotees collided with a scooter. The crash claimed the lives of two young pilgrims, Raj, aged 18, and Vipin, aged 20, while injuring three others, including a woman. The group was traveling from Ghaziabad to Haridwar to collect sacred water from the Ganges river as part of their religious observance.

According to Khatauli Station House Officer Brijesh Kumar, the victims' bodies were transferred for post-mortem examination while the injured were rushed to medical facilities. Some of the survivors remain in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the collision.

The second tragedy struck near Purkazi town, where 23-year-old Rohit, a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, was fatally struck by a truck. Rohit was also participating in the Kanwar pilgrimage when the accident occurred. Local authorities confirmed that his body was sent for autopsy as part of the investigation process.

The third incident involved Mahesh Kumar, a 38-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who was killed in the early morning hours near Saleempur village, also within Purkazi station limits. However, this case presented a different scenario as Kumar was not participating in the religious pilgrimage. He was sleeping beneath a parked tractor-trolley that belonged to Kanwar devotees when he was accidentally run over.

Purkazi Station House Officer Jaivir Singh clarified that while Kumar's death occurred in connection with pilgrimage-related vehicles, he was not himself a participant in the Kanwar Yatra. This distinction highlights the complex circumstances surrounding the highway accidents during the busy pilgrimage period.

The incidents underscore the significant traffic safety challenges that emerge during major religious festivals when thousands of devotees travel along highways to reach sacred destinations. The Delhi-Haridwar route becomes particularly congested during the Kanwar Yatra, as pilgrims journey to collect holy water from the Ganges river.

These accidents reflect broader concerns about road safety during religious pilgrimages, where increased traffic volumes, diverse vehicle types, and the presence of pedestrians create hazardous conditions. The combination of motorcycles, trucks, and other vehicles on busy highways during festival periods often results in tragic outcomes for participants and bystanders alike.

The authorities continue their investigations into all three incidents while managing the ongoing challenges of ensuring pilgrim safety during the remainder of the Kanwar Yatra period.