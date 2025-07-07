FDCI Presents Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 with Grand Curtain-Raiser in Delhi

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. officially launched the 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in collaboration with Reliance Brands. The announcement was made at an exclusive press conference held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, marking Hyundai’s third consecutive year as the title sponsor. This year’s edition also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Hyundai Creta, with the new Creta EV set to be showcased during the event.

The event saw the presence of leading names from fashion and corporate circles, including Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI; Tarun Garg, COO & Whole-Time Director, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.; J.T. Park, Executive Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL; and Virat Khullar, Group Head Marketing, HMIL.

The afternoon began with a formal welcome and lunch reception, followed by Sunil Sethi’s keynote address. He emphasized the synergy between fashion and automotive design, stating that Hyundai India Couture Week continues to be one of the most anticipated platforms for Indian couture and innovation. He extended his gratitude to participating designers and Reliance Brands for their continued support.

Tarun Garg spoke about Hyundai’s ongoing partnership with FDCI and the brand’s commitment to creativity and culture. He highlighted the significance of showcasing the Hyundai Creta Electric at this year’s event, symbolizing the blend of cutting-edge mobility with the glamour of haute couture.

A standout moment at the press conference was the live runway presentation where models unveiled one signature ensemble from each designer, coinciding with the couturier announcements. This gave guests a vibrant preview of the couture excellence to come.

The stellar couturier lineup for 2025 includes names like Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao.

Several designers also participated in an on-stage interaction, sharing insights into their inspirations, collections, and views on the evolving couture landscape. The conference concluded with a photo opportunity capturing key stakeholders and couturiers, symbolizing the power of collaboration and creativity.

Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 is also supported by luxury and lifestyle brands Grey Goose Altius and Kohler, who add to the immersive experience of this iconic fashion celebration.