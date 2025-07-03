  • Menu
Female teacher sexually assaults teen

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a female teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly coercing a minor male student into a sexual relationship, as per officials.

The accused has been taken into custody, while another teacher, who allegedly assisted her, is currently absconding.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

According to a NDTV report, the accused woman is an English teacher in a school and taught the student when he was in Class XI.

She told police that she got attracted to the teenager during various meetings to set up a dance group for the annual school function in December 2023. She also made sexual gestures to the student in January 2024.

According to the report quoting a police officer, the teacher asked one of her female friends for help to pursue the victim.

