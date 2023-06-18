Live
- YS Jagan consoles Kin of YSRCP leader Uppala Ram Prasad
- Induct your dad into the exciting world of Highballs
- Father's Day 2023 - Dadpreneur Share Modern Approach to Fatherhood
- Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees
- Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games
- JEE Advance Results- Telugu Students bag 6 out of 10 top ranks
- Normalcy restored in Uttarakhand's Purola town
- Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40
- Ship carying 120 people catches fire off Philippines
- Nikhil continues his silence on ‘Spy’
Fever cases go up in Kerala, death toll reaches 23
After a woman died on Sunday, the total number of deaths due to dengue and rat fever in Kerala has reached 23 in the last two weeks.
After a woman died on Sunday, the total number of deaths due to dengue and rat fever in Kerala has reached 23 in the last two weeks.
Sujatha (50) from Kodumanchira in Pathanamthitta district died due to rat fever at Kottayam medical college on Sunday morning, said officials.
Reports said that many people are admitted to hospitals across the state due to various fevers, including dengue and rat fever, and the bacterial infections are also spreading. The state health department has issued a directive to people not to resort to self medication and to consult a medical doctor.
At least 877 dengue fever cases were reported from across the state in the past few days.
The local administration has failed to clean up water bodies and drainages before the monsoon and this has led to an increase in the presence of mosquitoes and rats leading to the spread of contagious diseases.
The commercial capital of Kerala, Kochi is reeling under the issue of waste management with piles of waste mounting in all areas of the city.
State health minister, Veena George has asked people working in the fields to wear gloves and to use boots to prevent rat bites as also to consume one 'Doxycycline' tablet once a week.
With the increase in fever cases in the state and the death toll mounting, the state health department has embarked on a mission to bring the fever under control. The Director of Health Services is in touch with all the district medical officers to curb the spread of various fevers in the state.