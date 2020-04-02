Fever clinics set up to curb Coronavirus spread in Bengaluru

Amidst of Coronavirus positive cases in Bengaluru, the state government has taken the new initiative of setting up Fever Clinics across the city as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said that 60 Urban Primary Health Centes (UPHC) and 36 private hospitals have been set up as fever clinics. Any person with symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, and breathlessness can contact the fever clinics.

The fever clinics will have Coronavirus Rapid Response Team (CRR), one doctor, two nurses and a health care worker. These clinics will function from morning 9 am till evening at 5 pm throughout the week. The team at fever clinics will check the symptoms of the patients and divide them into two groups suspected group and safe group.

The people in the safe group are marked with no symptoms of Coronavirus and will be sent back home. The suspected group will be shifted to quarantine centre in a dedicated ambulance.

All the screening for the suspected group is done at free of cost, and if the patient tested Coronavirus positive, then he or she will remain at the isolation centre. If the symptoms are mild or if the result is negative, they are advised for home quarantine for 14 days.

