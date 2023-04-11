Finance Minister Responded To The Unfavourable Western Impression Of Muslims In India

When asked about the purported "violence against Muslims" in India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded appropriately to the unfavourable Western "perception" during a gathering in Washington on Monday. While comparing, she said that Muslims in India are faring better than Muslims in Pakistan.



At the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), Sitharaman spoke about the resiliency and expansion of the Indian economy and answered questions from PIIE president Adam S. Posen regarding views influencing capital flows or investment in India.

Sitharaman asked people to visit India and observe the situation firsthand rather than listening to opinions formed by those who have never even been there but yet write reports. The finance minister stated that she believed that the investors who are and have been coming to India have the key to the solution.





#WATCH | "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to a question on 'violence against Muslims' in India and on 'negative Western perceptions' of India pic.twitter.com/KIT9dF9hZC — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

In comparison to Pakistan, which was created at the same time, she claimed that the contrast may be more pronounced. She criticised Islamabad while highlighting the brutality that Shias, Muhajirs, and other minorities face in Pakistan. Every aspect of the Muslim community is now operating in India.



In response to the allegations and denials on law and order, she stated that each state's elected government is in charge of maintaining law and order. The idea that violence is being committed against Muslims in India is false, the finance minister added.