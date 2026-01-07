FIR filed after stone-pelting during demolition drive near Old Delhi mosque, 10 detained

New Delhi: Ten people have been detained after the Delhi Police filed an FIR over the stone-pelting incident during the demolition drive near a mosque in Old Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area, close to Ramlila Ground, where authorities launched a late-night anti-encroachment operation.

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the drive was conducted to clear unauthorised structures from land adjoining the mosque and nearby areas, in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court on November 12, 2025.

The demolition exercise began in the early hours of Wednesday, with a heavy presence of civic staff and police personnel. Officials stated that between 10 and 17 bulldozers were deployed as part of the operation.

As the demolition got underway, a large number of residents gathered outside the mosque, raising slogans and protesting against the action.

The situation soon turned volatile when some members of the crowd attempted to breach police barricades and began pelting stones at security personnel. Police responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and prevent the unrest from spreading.

The FIR is filed under sections related to rioting, assault on a government servant, and obstruction of a public servant in performing their duty.

The police said that they identified 10 individuals and have detained them. Search for others is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice on a petition filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi, which challenged the MCD's decision to remove what it termed as alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Ramlila Maidan.

Civic authorities, however, maintained that the action was in line with court directions concerning unauthorised constructions.