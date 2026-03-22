FIR Filed Against Punjab Minister After Officer’s Suicide Allegations

An FIR has been registered against former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and his associates following the alleged suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official in Amritsar.

The complaint, filed by Randhawa’s wife Upinder Kaur, accuses Bhullar, his father, and his personal assistant of sustained harassment, physical assault, and mental torture, which allegedly drove the officer to take the extreme step. Before his death, Randhawa recorded a brief video blaming the former minister for his condition.

Randhawa, who served as a District Manager, consumed a poisonous substance and later died during treatment at a private hospital. His death has triggered a major political uproar, with opposition parties demanding strict action and a fair investigation.

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann removed Bhullar from his ministerial position and ordered a detailed probe into the matter. Authorities have initiated an investigation, while opposition leaders continue to push for a CBI inquiry, raising concerns over political pressure and accountability.

The case has intensified debates around alleged misuse of power and the safety of government officials, with calls for justice growing louder across the state.