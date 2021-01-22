Fire at Delhi's ITO building, no casualties

New Delhi:A fire broke out at the Institution of Engineers building at ITO on Friday here. No injuries were reported, and the blaze has been brought under control, the Fire Department said.

The fire started from a meter board of the building.

"We received a call around 8.30 a.m. about a fire in the meter board at the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was on the second floor of the building," said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.