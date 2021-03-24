Fire at godown in Jaipur; none hurt

Jaipur: A fire broke out on Wednesday at a godown here that stored air-coolers and fans, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred on road number 9 in Vishwakarma industrial area, they said.

Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service, Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Fulwari said.

Vishwakarma Station House Officer (SHO) Mangilal Vishnoi said the fire is under control and the flames would soon be doused completely.