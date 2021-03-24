Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Fire at godown in Jaipur; none hurt

Fire at godown in Jaipur; none hurt
x

Fire at godown in Jaipur; none hurt

Highlights

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a godown here that stored air-coolers and fans, officials said.

Jaipur: A fire broke out on Wednesday at a godown here that stored air-coolers and fans, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred on road number 9 in Vishwakarma industrial area, they said.

Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service, Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Fulwari said.

Vishwakarma Station House Officer (SHO) Mangilal Vishnoi said the fire is under control and the flames would soon be doused completely.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X