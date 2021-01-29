Fire breaks out at Delhi factory, doused

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory premises in Indralok area here on Friday morning, which was brought under control by firefighters after about an hour. No casualty was reported.

"The fire gutted cardboards, plastic toys and packaging material stored on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the factory," said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Thakur said.

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which started around 9.15 am.