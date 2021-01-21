Fire breaks out at Hastings Jute Mill in West Bengal

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the over 140-year-old Hastings Jute Mill in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The blaze is likely to have caused severe damage to stock of raw jute in the godown, though the exact extent is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Three fire tenders were pressed to service and the situation is now under control, the officials said.

Nobody was injured in the mishap and mill operations are normal, a Hastings Jute Mill official said.

The mill started operations in 1875 with 230 looms.