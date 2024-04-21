Fire breaks out at Vayu Sena Bhawan, doused

A fire broke out in the construction material kept outside at Vayu Sena Bhawan on Kartavya Path here on Sunday evening and has been doused, a fire department official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the call regarding the blaze at the IAF headquarters was received at around 6 p.m.

"Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames have been doused," DFS chief Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second fire incident in the national capital on Sunday. Earlier, a major fire also broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site.