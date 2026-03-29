Fire breaks out in multi-storey house in Delhi's Chand Bagh; trapped residents rescued

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Chand Bagh, near Bhajanpura, Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday, leaving several people trapped.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) responded promptly to the emergency call from residents reporting a fire at F Block, Gali No. 23.

The initial turnout included four water tenders (WT), one water bowser (WB), one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), one turntable ladder (TTL), and one mobile pump (MP). The rescue operation was led by ADO (Assistant Divisional Officer) Deepak Hooda, along with STO (Station Officer) Anoop Singh and SO Hari Shankar.

Fire Officer Anoop Singh said, "The call came around 2.30-2.32 a.m. about a house in Chand Bagh. When I went there, I saw that 11 fire tenders had been deployed... Before I arrived, four people had already jumped and were taken to the hospital. As for the cause of the fire, there were two scooters and one motorcycle parked on the ground floor, which are believed to have sparked the blaze..."

Another officer, Hari Shankar, declared a “Make-4” call to escalate the response. Two additional water tenders, one water bowser, and SO Sundar were dispatched, bringing the total number of units at the site to eleven. The units remained on duty until all returned after successfully bringing the situation under control.

According to DFS reports, before the arrival of the rescue team, four individuals had jumped from the first floor to escape the fire. They were immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital for medical attention. The victims included Nikhat (22), Rashida (50), Soni (25), and Ashif (2). All four sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving first aid.

Simultaneously, DFS personnel rescued four other residents trapped on the second, third, and fourth floors. The rescued individuals included Suved (12), Duved (10), Aarifa (28), and Farah (14). All were taken for medical evaluation and treatment.

Investigating Officer Sub Inspector Mahipal Singh of the Police Station Dayalpur confirmed the details of the incident. The DFS highlighted the bravery and quick response of its personnel in preventing casualties.

The fire, which broke out in a densely populated area, caused panic among residents, but due to the coordinated efforts of DFS units and prompt medical assistance, the casualties were limited. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the blaze and have assured residents of heightened safety measures in the neighbourhood.